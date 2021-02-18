67 more Covid cases, 54 recoveries in AP

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 17, followed by Guntur (12), East Godavari and Visakhapatnam (10 each) and Kadapa and Nellore (4 each).

Amaravati, Feb 18 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh reported a higher number of new Covid-19 infections at 67 on Thursday, raising the state's tally over 8.89 lakh, even as 54 more persons recovered in the past 24 hours.

Among other places, Krishna (3), Anantapur, Prakasam and West Godavari (2 each) and Vizianagaram (1). Kurnool and Srikakulam districts did not report even a single case.

East Godavari's tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.52 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.25 per cent.

AP's active coronavirus cases presently plummeted to 619. Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of deaths to 7,166.

Powered by 67 more recoveries, total recoveries crossed 8.81 lakh in the southern state.

--IANS

sth/kr