68-year-old PMC bank account holder dies in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A 68-year-old woman, an account holder of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra (PMC) Bank allegedly died of a heart attack here on Wednesday.

Keshumal Hinduja, a resident of Mulund colony, complained of chest pain on the night of October 29 and she died of a cardiac arrest in a private hospital on October 30, the daughter the deceased said.



The daughter has further stated that her mother, who ran a Kirana shop in the area, was not suffering from any ailment but she was in stress after the PMC bank scam surfaced.

The amount of money in Keshumal Hinduja's bank account is not known so far.

At least three more people, who have accounts in the bank, have died in Mumbai earlier this month. (ANI)

