69 rescued off Goa beaches on holiday weekend: Official

Panaji, Oct 18 (IANS) As many as 69 persons were rescued over the weekend along Goa's beaches, with the maximum rescues being carried out on Dussehra, a private lifeguard agency deployed at the state's beaches said on Monday.

"The long weekend witnessed 69 rescues along the coast by Drishti's lifesavers posted along the beaches of Goa with 35 rescues on Friday which was Dussehra, 19 on Saturday, followed by 15 on Sunday," the statement issued by Drishti Lifesavers said.