6.9L UP land disputes solved under 'Varasat' drive

The programme was launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 15 last year.

Lucknow, Feb 15 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has settled over 6.9 lakh land disputes under the ambitious 'Varasat' campaign that involved issuance of land documents to its possessors.

A government spokesperson said the novel idea aimed at resolving pending land disputes in rural areas with the promise of "Aapki zameen, aapka adhikar, sabko mile apna uttaradhikar".

"The Varasat campaign is being conducted in five stages with a battery of 24,000 lekhpals and 2,700 revenue inspectors of revenue department who are visiting villages to gather information and dispose of complaints," the spokesman said.

According to the government, 6,98,164 complaints were disposed of in last two months and the remaining are in different stages of being solved.

More than 10,000 cases have been referred to various revenue courts. Besides, the government is also giving the facility to people to apply through customer service centres (CHCs).

The district administration will now randomly identify 10 per cent of revenue villages and check the facts given in the report of lekhpal.

Cases have been settled amicably in Azamgarh, Prayagraj, Hardoi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Sultanpur Gonda, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Kaushambhi, Pratapgarh, Unnao, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur districts.

--IANS

amita/dpb