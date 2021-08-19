6K beds, 140 oxygen plants in Andhra by Sep 15: YSRCP MP

"Jagan's government is taking regular initiatives to deal with coronavirus in the state. By September 15, 6,000 hospital beds and 140 oxygen plants will be ready," said Reddy.

According to the MP, the state government is spending Rs 300 crore on oxygen plants.

In a recent Covid review meeting, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of precautions to be taken for a possible third wave.

He also directed officials to make arrangements to test symptomatic students for Covid as schools have reopened from Monday.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha member took a dig at some sections for claiming that Visakhapatnam is unsafe and vulnerable to rising sea levels.

"Do not believe in the fake publicity on Visakhapatnam. Among port cities in the country, this is in the front row of safety," said Reddy.

Citing ocean safety officials, the MP said there is no threat that the city would get submerged under water.

