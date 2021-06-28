6K primary teachers to get appointment letters in UP

The verification and scrutiny of documents of the selected candidates for the post of Assistant teachers in government schools is underway.

The selection and district allotment list has already been issued through the online software of NIC.

Lucknow, June 28 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will issue appointment letters to around 6,000 primary teachers on Wednesday.

In order to meet the shortage of teachers in primary schools of the state, examination for the post of Assistant teacher was held in January 2019.

During the process of recruitment of 69,000 Assistant teachers, the posts of general category and scheduled caste remained vacant.

"The recruitment process has been started for the vacant posts of Assistant teachers in the council schools of UP. In the recruitment of 69,000 teachers, the posts reserved for the general category and Scheduled Tribes (ST) were left vacant, on which the recruitment process is being done," said a government spokesperson.

He said on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the allotment list on the vacant posts of assistant teachers has been published.

The candidates will have to reach the designated counselling centre for verification along with all their necessary documents.

--IANS

amita/sdr/