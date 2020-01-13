7 arrested from Bihar's Bodh Gaya with arms, ammunition

Bodh Gaya (Bihar) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Police have arrested seven people from the Bodh Gaya area here and recovered arms and ammunition, foreign currency as well as fake press identity cards from their possession.

"We have arrested seven persons and recovered two automatic pistols, nine live ammunition, a country-made pistol, 7.95 lakh foreign currency and several mobile phones from their possession," Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Kumar said on Sunday.



The accused have been identified as Mukesh Rawani, Gauri Shankar Pandey, Deepak Kumar Chaudhary, Abhishek Kumar Singh, Kundan Kumar Singh, Vishal Kumar, and Rahul Pandey.

"Based on credible information, a team was sent to raid a location in the region. Fake press cards were also recovered from Abhishek Kumar Singh's possession," he said.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

