7 bodies found, 11 missing in ship accident near Indonesia's Bali

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Rescuers have found seven bodies, rescued 46 people and kept searching for 11 missing persons after a passenger ship capsized in waters off Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Tuesday, rescuers said on Wednesday.



Head of the Bali Search and Rescue Office, Gede Darmada, told Xinhua via phone that the numbers still could change.

Alif Supartana, head of the Bali office's operation affairs unit, said via phone that "the figure of missing persons may change. We will wait until there is no more report from the relatives or families. Then we can figure out the precise number of the missing persons."

He added that the actual number of people on board the ship may also be different from the manifest.

Supartana said that the search and rescue mission will be carried out for seven days.

The KMP Yunicee ship sank at 7:06 p.m. local time on Tuesday near the Gilimanuk port in Bali after departing from the Ketapang port in the East Java province. (ANI)

