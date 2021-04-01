7 convicted in HK over unauthorised 2019 protest

It was not immediately clear when the group would be sentenced.

Prominent pro-democracy activist Martin Lee and media mogul Jimmy Lai were among those found guilty in a Hong Kong court, reports dpa news agency.

Hong Kong, April 1 (IANS) Seven Hong Kong pro-democracy figures were convicted on Thursday for taking part in an unauthorised protest in 2019.

The court decision is the latest blow for Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, which Beijing has been cracking down on with a heavy hand.

In the last few months, especially since the introduction of a controversial national security law in June, numerous well-known activists have been handed lengthy prison sentences for relatively minor offences.

A number of Hong Kong activists have fled to other countries in fear of prosecution.

On Tuesday, China approved an electoral reform which means voters will have less say in the make-up of Hong Kong's legislative bodies.

It effectively reduces the influence of the pro-democracy camp in the legislature.

Beijing has stated that it wants only what it calls "patriots" to govern in Hong Kong, namely politicians who support the central Chinese Communist government.

