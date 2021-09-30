7 dead, 1 missing as typhoon triggered flood hits Thailand

Heavy rains swept across 31 provinces of the Southeast Asian country, so far affecting more than 220,000 households, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

Bangkok, Sep 30 (IANS) Heavy floods caused by tropical storm Dianmu have severely impacted almost half of Thailand's provinces with at least seven people dead and one missing, the country's disaster control authorities said Thursday.

The DDPM also noted that the situation in 13 of the affected provinces has improved, but it remained critical in the other 18 provinces.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) warned on Thursday that the water level of the Chao Phraya River is forecast to rise over the next few days, asking people in seven districts along the river to be prepared for potential floods.

Local media quoted Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang as saying that the level of the Chao Phraya River is currently well below the top of the flood embankment across the capital, without any damage to nearby residences.

