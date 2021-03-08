7 dead in fire in Kolkata, CM announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 9 (ANI): Seven people, including four fire department personnel were killed in the fire that broke out in an office building on Kolkata's Strand Road on Monday, West Bengal minister Sujit Bose said.



The West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister said two persons are still missing in the blaze at the building housing the office of the Eastern Railway.

"Among the seven who died in today's fire are four firefighters, an assistant police sub-inspector, and two Railway Protection Force officials," Bose said.

"The situation is under control now, cooling operation will be undertaken," the minister added.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced and ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who visited the spot said, "It's very sad. Ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each will be given to the kin of the deceased and government job will be given to one family member."

The fire broke out on the 13th floor of the multi-story building on Strand Road on Monday evening according to a fire official.

Eight fire tenders had rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. (ANI)