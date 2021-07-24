7 die in Gaya road accident

The SUV was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck. The impact left the SUV mangled after the accident.

Six of the deceased were residents of Gaya city. They died on the spot while another succumbed to his multiple injuries on the way to the hospital.

Patna, July 24 (IANS) Seven people onboard an SUV were killed in a late night road accident in Bihar's Gaya district.

Six of the deceased were trapped inside the car and the police team were unable to rescue them. They eventually used gascutter machines to remove the dead bodies from the SUV.

The accident took place around 10 p.m. on Friday at Kanjiyar Mor on the Dobhi-Chatra highway.

"We have sent the dead bodies for postmortem and the deceased's families have been informed," said SH Kumar, Investigating officer of the case.

"We have also registered an FIR under rash and negligent driving amounting to deaths in Dobhi police station and hunt is on to nab the driver of the pick-up," the officer said.

--IANS

ajk/in