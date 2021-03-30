7 drown in separate incidents in UP

According to a police spokesperson, three people -- Amit Pandey, 15, Krishna, 20, and Kush Yadav, 23, -- drowned while bathing in the Chhoti Gandak river in Deoria district.

Lucknow, March 30 (IANS) Seven people have drowned in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh. Five persons died due to drowning in Deoria district and two in Fatehpur. All of them were bathing in the rivers after Holi celebrations on Monday evening.

Anurag, 22, drowned in the Saryu river in the Barhaj police circle and 30-year-old Anil Prasad died due to drowning in a pond in the district, the police spokesperson said.

In Fatehpur, two people drowned and another went missing while bathing in the Ganga river, police said.

Hussainganj Station House Officer (SHO) Ranveer Bahadur Singh said that the incident took place late on Monday evening. He said four people had gone to take bath when they started drowning.

The boatmen, after hearing the cries, took out Alok, Ritik and Amit from the waters. They were rushed to the hospital where Alok and Ritik were declared dead, while the condition of Amit is serious.

The SHO said Raghav is missing and efforts were on to trace him. He added that the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

