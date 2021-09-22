7 get life term for burning alive 2 Dalit sisters in UP

The sisters were burnt alive in Kothiwal Nagar on December 18, 2010 by a mob protesting a double murder in which their brother was an accused.

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 22 (IANS) A special SC/ST court has awarded life imprisonment to seven people for setting two Dalit sisters on fire in Moradabad in 2010.

In a 26-page order, special SC/ST court Judge Sandhya Choudhury found the seven accused guilty on the basis of evidence produced by Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Anand Pal Singh and charged them under the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act.

Those convicted in the case include Satish Madan, Sagar Bhandula, Banti Malik, Asha Sachdeva, Amarjeet Kaur, Vinod Kajkad and Sania Kohli.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs one lakh each on them.

They have been sent to district jail in Moradabad, the ADGC said.

It may be recalled that on the day of the incident, a mob had gathered outside the house of Rajo and set it ablaze.

While she escaped unhurt, her daughters Gita (22) and Monu (20) were burnt alive in the fire.

Rajo's son Rakesh, who worked as a sweeper, was accused of murdering a 30-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter during a robbery on December 9, 2010.

Subsequently, Rakesh and his brother Rajesh were arrested by police.

--IANS

amita/dpb