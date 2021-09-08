7 go-to design tricks for a wonderful wedding

All the designs get aligned in accordance with the theme you choose. Once you have a theme, everything can be worked according to that. A vintage/opulent theme is the most common in India because it comes with a traditional touch. The glamorous theme is popular too with shiny crystals, beautiful lights, and flowers. The colour scheme which usually is rich purple accompanied by a neutral beige carpet. It feels like the wedding took place in a castle amidst huge chandeliers, deep maroon furniture with gold polish, and lots of candles.

Create a romantic ambience

Start with string lights hung from the ceilings of the reception space. Or, if it's an outdoor wedding, weave lights through trees and branches for a whimsical vibe. Creative lighting is one of the biggest wedding trends for 2021, so don't overlook it. String lights, along with votive candles, neon signs, or tea lights, can create a welcoming visual aesthetic that'll transform your space. Rent hanging lights from a local vendor, or invest in affordable sets from a local hardware store to make it a DIY project. Lighting is a key detail that'll accent your reception venue -- and of all the best wedding decor ideas, it's one of our favourites.

Have a green wall

Statement florals will be everywhere in 2021. If you're looking for a standout decoration idea, consider a green wall. A cluster of greens will bring fresh life into your reception space, and it can serve as a unique photo backdrop too. Leave your wall as is, or dress it up with a custom neon sign or string lights around the outer edge. If you're looking for functionality, a green wall can work anywhere in your wedding venue -- use it behind the altar as a ceremony backdrop, then transfer it to your reception venue to get as much usage as possible.

If you think you're seeing marquee letters everywhere, you're not alone

Couples are taking signage to a new level with large letters to spell their names or send a message to guests. If you're working with a large reception room, marquee letters will fill the space nicely (especially if they have light bulbs on them). Rent letters from a local vendor to use at your celebration. Arrange them in your initials, your shared last name, or in a welcome message.

Don't underestimate the power of fabrics

Draped ceilings can add a hint of glamorous opulence to your venue. (For a rustic finish, string lights above the fabric to cast a soft glow over the space). Keep it formal with white drapes, or experiment with coloured material for an avant-garde look. Draped ceilings will be an attention-grabber, keep the rest of your reception decor minimal to avoid overpowering the space.

Flowers aren't just reserved for your centrepieces

Suspending lush arrangements a few feet above your guests' dinner plates is a unique way to create a more intimate space. Hanging flowers from the ceiling will also add dimension to the room, and it's a special way to transform the venue and make it unique.

Creating a lounge area:

A sweetheart table is a romantic way for couples to enjoy the reception together. And, if you're looking for ways to enhance your venue, it can be a focal point for decorations. Arrange the area with flowers, elegant candle holders, statement chairs, a neon sign, or rose petals surrounding your seats to bring colour and texture to the room.

2021 will give rise to small weddings and intimate decor ideas. So focus more on DIY decor plans that are cost-effective and look great in small areas.

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

--IANS

lh/tb/

