7 Indian Navy teams start flood rescue in Maharashtra

Following a request by Maharashtra Government, seven naval rescue teams reached Raigad and Ratnagiri districts by road.

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) The Western Naval Command, Mumbai has mobilised flood rescue teams and helicopters to provide assistance to the state for rescuing those marooned in flood-hit areas of Raigad and Ratnagiri, defence officials said here on Friday.

En route they encountered adverse weather conditions and widespread inundation in affected areas and are being deployed as per directions of the civil administration.

The navy is also taking up the airlift of marooned people from Poland in Raigad for which a Seaking 42C helicopter departed from the INS Shikra early today.

The naval Flood Rescue Teams are fully self-sustained and equipped with Gemini rubber boats, loud hailers, first aid kits, life jackets and life buoys, manned by specialist Naval Divers and diving equipment.

Additional Flood Rescue Teams are being maintained on a high degree of readiness at Mumbai, for immediate deployment, should the need arise, said a navy spokesperson.

At least nine persons were killed as unprecedented torrential rains pounded the coastal and western Maharashtra for the past 36 hours.

Several towns and villages in Raigad, Ratnagiri have been flooded, marooning thousands and over two dozen villages were completely cut off from the rest of the state.

--IANS

qn/dpb