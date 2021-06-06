7 injured in explosion in J&K's Tral town

Srinagar, June 6 (IANS) Seven people were injured in an explosion in Tral town in J&K's Pulwama district on Saturday, police said.

Police sources said an explosion, apparently a grenade blast, took place in the bus stand of Tral town in the afternoon.

"Seven persons were injured in the explosion. They have been shifted to sub-district hospital in Tral where doctors referred one of the injured to Srinagar for specialised treatment.