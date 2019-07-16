7 killed, 10 injured in south Mumbai building collapse

Collapse of a building in Mumbai's Dongri is anguishing. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. Maharashtra Government, NDRF and local authorities are working on rescue operations & assisting those in need: PM @narendramodi

Five of those killed been identified as Sabiya Nissar Shaikh, 25, Saira Rehan Shaikh, 25, Abdul Sattar Kaloo Shaikh, 55, Muzammil Mansoor Salmani, 15, and Javed Ismail, 34, said a police spokesperson.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe into the building crash and assured strict action against those found guilty.

Opposition leaders like Vijay Wadettiwar, Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan (Congress), Dhananjay Munde, Majeed Memon, and Nawab Malik (Nationalist Congress Party), and Abu Asim Azmi (Samajwadi Party) lashed out at the government for lapses leading to the tragedy.

They unitedly demanded a detailed investigation into the causes leading to the accident, identifying the culprits and booking them under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Late this evening, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority's (MHADA) chief spokesperson Vaishali Gadpale cleared the air on the building's ownership status.

In a statement, she said that the main dilapidated structure, Kesarbai Building 25/C was completely evacuated by the MHADA last year and the building which collapsed on Tuesday "was the illegal rear portion of this building which is not within the purview of the Mumbai Building Repair & Reconstruction Board".

Earlier on Tuesday, MBRRB Chairman Vinod Ghosalkar had said that the dilapidated structure, believed to be over 80 years old, had been handed over for redevelopment to B.S.B. Developers, which has not yet started the work.

"This is a serious matter and we shall investigate why the redevelopment work was not initiated, what caused the delays and take appropriate action against those responsible," Ghosalkar told IANS.

Among those rescued from the debris include a woman, two men and a child, who are being treated at various hospitals.

As a precautionary measure, the police evacuated all residents of an adjoining building and shifted them to a nearby school to facilitate the relief works.

However, narrow approach roads, huge crowds and thickly populated areas, besides continuous VVIP movements to the site, affected rescue operations.