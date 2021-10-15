7 killed, 13 injured in blast at Shia mosque in Kandahar: Report

Kandahar [Afghanistan], October 15 (ANI): At least seven people were killed at 13 others injured in the blast near a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, an eyewitness told Sputnik on Friday.



A powerful explosion hit the mosque -- Imam Barga -- in the southern province of Kandahar on Friday, local media reported citing officials.

The explosion occurred during Friday prayers. Eyewitnesses said the number of casualties is high.

No terror group has so far taken the responsiblity for the explosion. In recent weeks, the Islamic State (IS) has carried out a number of attacks in religious places. (ANI)

