7 killed, 13 injured in Telangana road accident

Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], January 22 (ANI): Seven people including six women died and 13 injured after a lorry and auto collided in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Thursday.



Ranganath, Superintendent of Police (SP), Nalgonda District told ANI, "In a fatal road accident seven including six women were killed and 13 persons received severe injuries in a lorry and passenger auto head-on collision. On Thursday at 6:30 pm a passenger auto carrying 20 agriculture labourers were heading back to Devarakonda mandal after completing agricultural work in a nearby village."

"Those who sustained injuries have been shifted to a hospital. The lorry driver has been taken to custody and a case is being registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the SP said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed shock over the road accident in Nalgonda district.

The Chief Minister inquired with the officials about the circumstances that led to the accident. He conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased labourers.

He also instructed the medical officers to give the best treatment to those injured and hospitalised in the accident. (ANI)

