7 killed, 2 injured in shootings at 3 massage parlours in US' Georgia

Georgia [US], March 17 (ANI): Seven people were killed and two others were wounded after shootings took place at three massage parlours in Atlanta, Georgia.



According to CNN, two of the shootings were at spas across the street from each other in northeast Atlanta and the other was in Cherokee County.

Authorities in metro Atlanta are investigating whether shootings at three massage parlors are connected.

Responding deputies found five people with gunshot wounds. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three were transported to a hospital, where one died, according to Cherokee County Sheriff's spokesperson Jay Baker.

Atlanta police said they responded to a robbery call at the Gold Massage Spa on Piedmont Road in Atlanta and found three people dead, reported CNN.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said that the police received another call of shots fired directly across the street at the Aroma Therapy Spa, where they found one person dead.

The four victims were female and appear to be Asian, Bryant said, adding it was too early to say what their connection was to the spas. (ANI)

