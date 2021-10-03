7 killed after car plunges into ditch in Islamabad

Islamabad, Oct 3 (IANS) Seven people were killed when a car plunged into a ditch in Pakistan's capital of Islamabad, according to a local media report.
According to the report, the accident occurred after the car skidded off the road due to fast current of the gushing rain water, reports Xinhua news agency.
Police told local media that they received the information of the accident Saturday morning and then rushed to the site and shifted the victims to a local hospital.
All the deceased, which included six women, were from one family, who were on the way back home from a wedding ceremony.
Heavy rains hit different areas in Pakistan last week and are expected to continue for the next few days.
--IANS
ksk/