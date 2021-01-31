7 killed as pick-up van overturns in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 31 (IANS) At least seven passengers were killed and several others injured after a pick-up van carrying them overturned in Odisha's Koraput district on Sunday.

The incident took place on National Highway 326 near Murtahandi under Kotpad police limits, police said.

They had come on the vehicle from Nagarnar area of Chhattisgarh to attend a mourning ritual in Kotpad.