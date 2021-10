The deceased have been identified as Hafez Md. Idris, 32, Ibrahim Hossain, 24, Azizul Haque, 22, and Md. Amin, 32, Madrasa teachers Nur Alam, Hamidullah, 55, and another student Nur Kaiser, 15

Among the injured, three died on the way to hospital, he said, adding that a person named Mujib was detained in this connection.

--IANS

sumi/pgh