7 killed in military plane crash in Nigeria

Abuja [Nigeria], February 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Seven persons were killed after a military plane crashed in Abuja, Nigeria's capital on Sunday, a spokesperson said.



Ibikunle Daramola, the air force spokesperson, confirmed the crash in a statement in Abuja, saying that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna, capital of Niger State in the country's central-north region.

"First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash," Daramola said.

According to the spokesperson, the Chief of the Air Staff Oladayo Amao has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident, urging the public to remain calm and await the outcome of the investigation.

He added that the chief of the air staff commiserates with the families of the deceased.

Earlier, the country's Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika on his Twitter handle announced the crash of a military aircraft. He said the accident appears fatal.

Currently soldiers have cordoned off the area and barred the public from coming close to the crash site. (ANI/Xinhua)

