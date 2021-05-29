7 killed in Thane building slab crash

Thane, May 29 (IANS) At least 7 persons were killed when the slabs of the upper floors of a 6-stories building crashed in Ulhasnagar late on Friday night, officials said here on Saturday.

The tragedy struck the 26-year old Sai Shakti Building with 29 flats, in Nehru Chowk area of the town.

Around 9 p.m., locals said that there were some sudden rumbling sounds, vibrations and then the massive crash of the slabs from the living room areas of the building.