7 killed in truck-bus collision in UP

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 7 (IANS) Seven persons were killed and several injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger bus on the outer ring road here on Thursday morning.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the concerned officials to provide all help to the victims.
The injured persons were being taken to the hospital.
The chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs two lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.
Further details are awaited.
--IANS
