7 killed in US b'day party shooting

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said in a statement that they responded to a shooting call at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park at 12.18 a.m.

The incident took place on Sunday in the city of Colorado Springs, reports Xinhua news agency.

Washington, May 10 (IANS) Six people were killed when a suspect opened fire at a birthday party in the US state of Colorado, police said, adding the perpetrator killed himself at the scene.

"Upon arrival, officers located six deceased adults and one adult male with serious injuries who was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," the statement said.

The CSPD said that through an initial analysis of evidence and preliminary interviews they believed the mass shooting incident occurred when a birthday party was being held for one of the victims.

The suspect, a boyfriend of one of the female victims, drove to the residence, walked inside and began shooting people at the party before taking his own life.

The children at the scene were not injured by the suspect, police said, noting they were still investigating to determine a motive.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers called it a "senseless act of violence", saying: "Today we find ourselves mourning the loss of lives and praying solemnly for those who were injured and those who lost family members."

Sunday's shooting incident was the second in the state so far this year.

In March, 10 people were killed in a mass shooting inside a grocery store in oulder city.

The suspected gunman was later arrested and now faces 10 counts of murder.

