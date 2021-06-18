7 miners, who were trapped in coal mine, rescued in north China

Beijing [China], June 18 (ANI): Seven people, who were trapped in a coal mine, were rescued in north China's Shanxi Province on Friday, local media reported.



The miners were lifted out of the tunnel at 5:13 am Friday after being trapped for almost two days in Taiye Coal Mine operated by Shanxi Jinliu energy company in Linxian County, Xinhua reported.

The coal mine roof collapsed on Wednesday.

The rescued miners have been sent to a hospital for a comprehensive health check, and the investigation of the accident is underway. (ANI)

