7 people dead after plane crash lands in Russia

"According to the latest data, 17 people were injured, seven others were killed," TASS News Agency quoted the official as saying.

Moscow, June 19 (IANS) Seven people were killed after a plane made an emergency landing in Russia's Kemerovo Oblast in Siberia, an emergency services official said on Saturday.

The plane was carrying a total of 20 people.

"There were 17 parachutists and two crew members on board," the official said.

The plane was in good condition and made its fourth flight in a day, according to the source.

The L-410 aicraft that took off from the Tanai airfield crashed into a forest.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the crew reported the failure of one of the engines.

