7 prisoners released in Odisha on Gandhi Jayanti

The prisoners were released under the special remission scheme. Five convicts were released from Keonjhar, one from the Choudwar circle jail in Cuttack and one from a prison in Jharsuguda, said Satyajit Mohanty, additional director general (Prison).

Before being released from the Jharsuguda sub-jail, Bharat Pradhan paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He was counselled by the jail superintendent to follow the path of non-violence as shown by Gandhi and to assimilate himself in the social mainstream.

Bharat was also presented the 'Shrimad Bhagavad Gita' and literature on Mahatma Gandhi. The jail authorities also handed over him incentive money he had earned in the prison. Those convicted in murder, rape, human trafficking, narcotic drugs, corruption and terrorism cases can't be considered for release under the scheme.