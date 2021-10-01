  1. Sify.com
7-storey building collapses in Shimla, no casualties reported

Last Updated: Fri, Oct 1st, 2021, 08:30:03hrs
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): A seven-storey building collapsed in the Kachi Ghati area of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Thursday evening.

No casualties were reported in the incident.
"A multi-storey building collapsed at Kachi Ghati area of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Thursday evening, no loss of life was reported. A probe has been ordered by the government to look into the incident," said state urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

