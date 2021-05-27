7 terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, May 27 (IANS) Seven men linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) have been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Thursday.
They have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Pinglish Tral, Adil Hussain Sheikh, Mohammad Iqbal Baba, both residents of Tral-e-Bala, Yasir Amin Dar, resident of Noorabad Tral-e-Bala, Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, Ubaid Ahmad Mir, both residents of Batagund Tral and Adil Rashid Bhat, resident of Kranzbal Tral.
Police said that the arrested terrorist associates were motivating youth to join the terrorist ranks. Besides, they were also involved in providing logistics, shelter and other kind of support to terrorists of JeM and helping them in transporting arms/ammunition in Tral and Awantipora areas.
"The arrested terror associates were also in touch with Pakistan-based self style terror commanders through different social media platforms. Incriminating material has also been recovered from them," police said.
--IANS
zi/vd