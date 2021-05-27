7 terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, May 27 (IANS) Seven men linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) have been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Thursday.

They have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Pinglish Tral, Adil Hussain Sheikh, Mohammad Iqbal Baba, both residents of Tral-e-Bala, Yasir Amin Dar, resident of Noorabad Tral-e-Bala, Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, Ubaid Ahmad Mir, both residents of Batagund Tral and Adil Rashid Bhat, resident of Kranzbal Tral.