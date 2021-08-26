7 terrorists killed in Balochistan

Islamabad, Aug 26 (IANS) Seven terrorists belonging to a banned outfit were killed during a raid at their hideout in Pakistan's Balochistan province, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police said on Thursday.

The CTD personnel conducted the operation late Wednesday in the Kohar Dam area of Loralai district during which the terrorists opened fire on the police party, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Department as saying.