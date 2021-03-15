7 women held for running fake airlines job cell in Delhi

The accused cheated the victims on the pretext of providing lucrative jobs at airports and used to transfer the registration charge online.

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The Delhi police have arrested a gang of seven women for allegedly running a fake airlines job placement agency in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar.

A raid was conducted at Kirti Nagar on Sunday by the police team. All the accused women are in their early twenties and have been identified as Sushmita, Chhaya, Akansha, Pooja, Roshni, Rekha and Jyoti.

The women used to send bulk messages to random victims across India such as "job openings in various airlines is open and interested candidates may call on their given mobile number".

As gullible job seekers used to call the accused women on their fake ID, SIM mobile numbers, the latter used to assure them that they could arrange a lucrative job for them at airports near their home.

"The victims were first made to transfer Rs 2,500 registration charge and then they were made to transfer an additional amount in the name of uniform charge, security charge etc. till the time the victims got financially exploited to their maximum capacity," said Urvija Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Delhi.

The data recovered was examined in which each victim said they had been cheated in the name of providing lucrative jobs at airports and they were made to transfer the money online.

"One complaint has also been received through e-mail in which the complainant said he has been cheated of Rs 32,000 in the name of providing a job at an airport. The accused women have confessed to have cheated more than 150 victims since September 1, 2020," the police official added.

All the accused women have been booked under section 420 of the IPC and 66D of the IT Act. Other victims are being contacted by the Delhi police to receive their complaints.

--IANS

zaz/khz/bg