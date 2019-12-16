7 years of Nirbhaya case: NCW chief urges SC to execute convicts

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday recalled the Nirbhaya gang-rape which took place exactly seven years back on December 16, 2012, and urged the Supreme Court to execute the convicts immediately.



"Seven years since we lost #Nirbhaya and still waiting for justice. Our slow justice system and long legal procedures make laws ineffective. On this day when we are remembering our brave daughter, I urge #SupremeCourt to decide on pending review petition and execute the convicts immediately," NCW chief tweeted.

The 23-year-old paramedical student was brutally gang-raped in a moving bus in 2012.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear a review plea filed by one of the four convicts in the case tomorrow.

Out of six persons, one was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another committed suicide in Tihar jail.

The four convicts -- Mukesh, Akshay, Pawan, and Vinay -- had knocked the doors of the apex court against a Delhi High Court order which confirmed the capital punishment awarded to them by a trial court in September 2013. (ANI)

