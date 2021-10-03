7 Yemeni illegal migrants killed in crossfire near Saudi border

Sanaa, Oct 3 (IANS) At least seven Yemeni illegal migrants have been killed in a crossfire in the past 24 hours when they were trying to cross into Saudi Arabia, according to sources.

"Five bodies of the migrants and 21 other wounded were pulled from a border valley in the Yemeni district of Monabih on Friday evening, and two more bodies and five other wounded were retrieved this morning," a medic in the area told Xinhua news agency on Saturday.