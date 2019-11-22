70 activities listed to mark 70 years of India-China ties

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Indian naval ships to visit China, joint performance by military bands, school exchange programmes, sports competitions and food festivals, are among the list of 70 activities drawn up by India and China to mark the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, as agreed upon during the Mahabalipuram informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"These activities will demonstrate the historic connect between the two civilizations as well as their growing bilateral relationship over the years. They will further deepen people-to-people exchanges between the two countries at all levels, including between their respective legislatures, businesses, academics, cultural and youth organisations as well as the defence forces," a statement said.

The two sides will also engage in cooperative projects in studying ancient maritime links between India and China through (a) establishment of sister-state relations between Tamil Nadu and Fujian Province, (b) exploring the possibility of establishing an academy to study links between Tamil Nadu and Fujian Province, (c) conducting research on maritime links between India and China in view of our extensive contacts over the centuries and (d) a conference on a ship voyage that will trace the historic connect between the two civilizations, it said.

Among the 70 activities to be held during 2020-2021 are: parliamentary exchanges, ceremonies and receptions celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Beijing to hold an India-China Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum in India, business seminars and trade promotion events.

China to hold the 2nd India-China Drug Regulation Meeting in India and the Indian side to organise a special event on pharmaceuticals in China.

China to hold seminar on translations of Chinese and Indian classics and contemporary works and photo exhibition on India-China cultural exchanges during the New Delhi World Book Fair.

Both sides to hold cultural events on special occasions such as New Year and other festivals. An Indian Buddhist delegation to attend celebrations for Bathing the Buddha Festival in China, and jointly pray for world peace and friendship between the two countries.

Both sides to jointly flag-off the first batch of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2020 in India; jointly produce and broadcast a documentary dedicated to the Yatra; and hold a special Yatra for photographers from both countries and organise a photo exhibition in India.

Chinese side to invite Indian celebrities to attend a Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar Forum in China. China to hold events commemorating the 110th birth anniversary of Dr. Dwarkanath Kotnis in India and China.

Both sides to hold activities related to martial arts exchanges, while India to hold activities related to Indian traditional sports in China.

China to invite a women's delegation from India, and also invite young Indian businesspersons and entrepreneurs to attend the India-China Youth Entrepreneurship Forum in China.

Both sides to organise a Cultural and Tourism Week in China, including Hubei province. Chinese dance troupes to participate in Indian cultural and art festivals.

Both sides to exchange visits of former ambassadors, diplomats and experts to each other's countries, and organise meetings between their think tanks.

Chinese traditional Medicine service and training programmes to be held in India. Both sides to conduct Chinese and Hindi language competitions, while a Chinese Buddhist delegation to hold prayer activities in Xuanzang Memorial Hall in Nalanda.

Other programmes include tea promotion events, an India-China Civilization Dialogue, photo exhibition, release of commemorative stamps, and a documentary to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Tourism road shows, fashion shows, food fests are other activities.

A commemorative logo for the celebrations is to be jointly designed and commemorative metal coins to be released. India will send its naval ships to visit China, while a mid-level tri-service delegation of the Indian armed forces will visit China. Indian CEOs will visit China.

rn/rt