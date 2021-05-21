7.0 magnitude earthquake hits China's Qinghai

Beijing [China], May 22 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter Scale hit at a place in China's Qinghai province at 23:34 hours on May 21.



"Earthquake of Magnitude: 7.0, Occurred on 21-05-2021, 23:34:14 IST, Lat: 34.65 & Long: 98.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Qinghai, China," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that the quake hit Maduo County of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai at 2:04 am Saturday Beijing Time.

This comes a few hours after a series of earthquakes jolted Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in China's Yunnan Province on Friday.

At least one person was killed and eight other sustained injuries in Yunnan due to the tremors. (ANI)

