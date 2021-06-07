70% of China's target population to be vaccinated by 2021 end

Beijing, June 7 (IANS) At least 70 per cent of China's target population is expected to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of this year, an official of the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the NHC, told Xinhua news agency that the locally transmitted Covid-19 cases reported recently suggest that the pandemic prevention and control situation remains grim.