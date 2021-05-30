70% people say, will take vax when it's available

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Amid the ongoing vaccination drive in the country, 70 per cent of the respondents have said that they will take vaccine against coronavirus whenever it's available.

The IANS-Cvoter survey posed a question to respondents -- if a new Coronavirus vaccine becomes publicly available, will they take it? In response to this, overwhelming 72.8 per cent strongly agreed to take it, while 10.3 per cent strongly disagreed. However, an average of 70 per cent generally agreed for the vaccine.