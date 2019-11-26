700 J&K youths take part in 3-day 'Khelo Kashmir'

Srinagar, Nov 26 (IANS) The three-day 'Khelo Kashmir', first sporting event after abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, inaugurated at the Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday evoked an impressive response.

The martial arts event has been organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Development Foundation, an NGO, and promoted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Avinash Rai Khanna.

"The coming together and participation of 700 youth in an event is a big thing," Khanna told reporters. "When they will go home, they will spread the message about the benefits of such activities for children," he said.

The NGO would provide platform to the budding sportsmen of the Valley who wanted to hone skills and showcase talent, Khanna said and added, "I want to tell all the sports playing youth that the foundation will give them a platform." Sports could keep youth fit and away from drug addiction, he added. Growth Sports Activity, a Kupwara-based sporting group, had brought 70 youth to take part in the event. "The initiative will help youth take part in sporting events," said Growth Sports Activity head Syed Adil. Senior officials of the J&K administration, like Divisional Commissioner Baseeer Ahmad and Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Shahid Choudhary, were present at the event. "The administration will do whatever is needed to make such activities successful," Khan said. Ravideep Sahi, IGP of the Central Reserve Police Force, said the CRPF would continue to encourage sporting activities in Kashmir and congratulated the organisers for holding the event. "We have supported such events in the past and we will continue to support them in the future," he said. zi/sdr/pcj