7,000 centres set up for COVID-19 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan' in MP, says CM Shivraj Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): As the centralised free vaccination policy began on Monday under which the Government of India will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all citizens above 18 years of age, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed that the state government has set up 7,000 centres under the 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan' campaign to intensify the inoculation drive.



Speaking to the media, Chouhan said, "On one hand we are strengthening healthcare infrastructure and conducting maximum testing, and on the other hand, we have to ensure mass vaccination."

"We have started a 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan', on the occasion of International Yoga Day. 7,000 centres have been set up, an effort will be made to vaccinate over 10 lakh people at these centres from today," he added.

The Centre will also handle the 25 per cent vaccination that was with states till now under the liberalised plan announced earlier.

Earlier on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Chouhan performed yoga after which he visited Datia Pitambara Devi Siddh Peeth temple.

In an attempt to prevent a severe COVID-19 situation and a possible third-wave, Chouhan on Sunday announced that the state would start a 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan', on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

The Chief Minister requested all residents to come forward and participate in the drive. He also urged the people to not believe in the myths associated with the vaccine and to rather consider the scientific facts. (ANI)

