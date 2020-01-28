7000 Madurai school students create world record

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): 7000 students of the CEOA school here on Tuesday sat together to paint pictures of trees and created a world record in the process.

The last record was held by a school in the Netherlands, where 2000 students gathered together to paint trees.



On the 25th anniversary of the CEOA school, students from all the classes came together to celebrate and create a world record on the day.

The painting contest was themed on painting trees within a stipulated time period by the students. (ANI)

