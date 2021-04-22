70.42% polling recorded till 3 p.m. in Bengal

Kolkata, April 22 (IANS) In a relatively peaceful polling in the sixth phase when people of 43 constituencies across four districts of West Bengal are exercising their franchise, heavy polling has been recorded till 3 p.m. According to the Election Commission, 70.42 per cent of polling was recorded in the first six hours on Thursday. East Burdwan with more than 75 per cent recorded the highest polling till 3 p.m.

According to the approximate two-hours data released by the poll body, it shows that the state recorded a polling percentage of 70.42 - a relatively high voter turnout considering the other phases of the election.

Among the districts, East Burdwan recorded the highest turnout of 75.2 per cent closely followed by Nadia that recorded a polling percentage of 74 per cent. North 24 Parganas recorded the lowest voter turnout of 65.13 per cent and North Dinajpur district recorded a voter turnout of 72.1 percent.

So far as individual constituencies are concerned Mangalkote in Nadia district with 77.84 per cent recorded the highest voter turnout among all the constituencies. Similarly, Bangaon South in North 24 Parganas recorded only 51 per cent - the lowest voter turnout among all the 43 constituencies.

In the sixth phase, elections are being conducted in 43 constituencies including 9 each in North Dinajpur and Nadia districts, 17 in North 24 Parganas and 8 in East Burdwan where 1,04,09,948 electorate will decide the fate of 306 candidates among which 27 candidates are women.

--IANS

saibal/skp/