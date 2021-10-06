70th Inter-Services Aquatics Championship inaugurated in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 6 (ANI): The 70th edition of the 'Inter-Services Aquatics Championship' for the year 2021 was inaugurated on Tuesday at Madras Engineer Group (MEG) and Centre Swimming Pool by Brig TPS Wadhawa, Commandant MEG and Centre, informed Defence Wing.



According to the press release issued by the Defence Wing, the Championship being conducted over the next five days will witness over twenty events namely swimming, water polo, springboard and high-board dive.

Over 150 participants among the four teams comprising Army Red, Army Green, Navy and Air Force will contest for the 'Inter-Services Aquatics Championship Trophy', the statement said.

The Championship is being conducted under the aegis of Services Sports Control Board and is hosted by Army Sports Control Board at Bangalore.

The finals of the championship are scheduled to be held on October 8, the release read. (ANI)





