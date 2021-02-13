7.1 magnitude quake hits off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture

Tokyo, Feb 13 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter Scale struck off Japan's northeastern Fukushima Prefecture on Saturday night, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at around 11:08 p.m. (local time) with its epicentre at a latitude of 37.7 degrees north and a longitude of 141.8 degrees east, and at depth of 60 km, Xinhua reported.