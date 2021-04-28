'71 war hero Major General Chittoor Venugopal passes away

Born on November 14, 1927, he was commissioned in the 5/1 Battalion of Gorkha Rifles in 1950. He later commanded the same battalion as a Lieutenant Colonel during the 1971 war.

Hyderabad, April 28 (IANS) Major General Chittoor Venugopal (Retd), hailing from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and recipient of the Maha Vir Chakra for his leadership in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, passed away following cardiac arrest late on Tuesday.

The 5/1 Gorkha Rifles was tasked to attack the well-fortified positions of Pakistan at Uthali and Darsana locations of Jessore in the Eastern Sector. These positions had a series of concrete pillboxes interconnected with communication trenches. Lt Col C Venugopal made a meticulous plan of attack and successfully captured two important positions which caused the enemy to withdraw. The 5/1 Gurkha Rifles pursued the retreating enemy without giving them any rest or time to regroup that led to the capture of Jhenida Post, Jessore within three days. For his leadership and aggressive battle planning resulting in large military gains, he was awarded the second highest gallantry award, Maha Vir Chakra, a defence statement said.

Post retirement the General had limited social interaction and led a bachelor's life in the White House at Tirupati. The sad demise of the brave son of the soil of Andhra Pradesh is a great loss to the Army and the nation as a whole, the statement added.

His last journey was curtailed due to the Covid pandemic and a ceremonial wreath laying ceremony was organized at Tirupati with limited attendance of relatives, civil dignitaries and the Armed Forces veterans.

Major General Chittoor Venugopal donated his mortal remains to Sri Venkateshwara Medical College, added the defence statement.

