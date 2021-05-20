71-yr-old seer dies by suicide at temple in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): A 71-year-old seer allegedly died by suicide at a Jain temple in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, the police said on Thursday.



"In a Jain temple in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, a seer named Jain Manohar Lal Muni Maharaj committed suicide in the temple. His dead body was found hanging from a fan", informed Mumbai Police.

Pant Nagar police officials reached the spot and have sent the body for post-mortem to a nearby hospital. A suicide note has been recovered as well.

A case has been registered by the Pant Nagar police station in Mumbai. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

