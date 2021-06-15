715 new Covid cases, 10 deaths, 1,830 recoveries in J&K

Officials said that 218 cases and six deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 497 cases and four deaths from the Kashmir division.

Srinagar, June 15 (IANS) A total of 715 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in J&K on Tuesday while 1,830 patients were discharged after recovery.

Another confirmed case of mucormycosis was reported on Tuesday, taking the total cases of black fungus in J&K to 21.

As many as 308,726 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K, out of which 292,114 have recovered, while 4,205 have succumbed.

There are 12,407 active cases in J&K, out of which 4,544 are from Jammu and 7,863 are from the Kashmir division.

