715 new Covid cases, 10 deaths, 1,830 recoveries in J&K

Srinagar, June 15 (IANS) A total of 715 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in J&K on Tuesday while 1,830 patients were discharged after recovery.
Officials said that 218 cases and six deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 497 cases and four deaths from the Kashmir division.
Another confirmed case of mucormycosis was reported on Tuesday, taking the total cases of black fungus in J&K to 21.
As many as 308,726 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K, out of which 292,114 have recovered, while 4,205 have succumbed.
There are 12,407 active cases in J&K, out of which 4,544 are from Jammu and 7,863 are from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd